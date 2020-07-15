Police Must Be Free Of Political Pressure To Break Criminal Nexus

First of all, we have to do a causal analysis of the problem. Unless we know the root cause, unless we do the correct diagnosis, the treatment can neither be proper nor efficacious. If we have to solve a problem, we have to go into its genesis; crying hoarse and blaming all and sundry will not help society.

Such episodic expression of anguish will continue, and nothing will change substantially. Now that a crisis has suddenly developed – that is, the killing of 8 policemen by a history sheeter, Vikas Dubey – we now know that the criminal had sixty odd cases against him.