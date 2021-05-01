COVID’s ‘Danse Macabre’ Continues But We Can’t Quiz the Govt. Why?

I write this piece not as the national spokesperson of the Opposition, the Congress party. I write this piece not as a political activist. I write this piece as an Indian, on behalf of those who died hoping to live and those who are barely living, hoping to die.

They are the ‘victims’ of someone who has renamed himself as the ‘system’. And victims under this system either get demonised, ridiculed or out-shouted by those who think they rule India.