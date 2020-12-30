One Judgement by SC on Farmers’ Protests Is Not Good Enough

While the national capital has been witness to many protests in the past and enough judicial pronouncements, guidelines and SOPs are there to guide the administration to handle protests. Recently, the SC, in the case of Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan v Union of India & Anr- (2018) 17 SCC 324, while dealing with a similar situation and grievances, had discussed in some detail the issue of balancing the right to protest with the rights of residents of the area around Jantar Mantar – which was the site of the protest in that case.

The SC dealt with the same issue again in a case titled as Amit Sahni Vs. Commissioner of Police (Civil Appeal 3282 of 2020). The petitioner therein approached the Court for the removal of a blockage on a stretch of GD Birla Marg, which connects Delhi to Noida, by the sit-in protesters at Shaheen Bagh.

When the matter was finally taken up by the SC on 21 September 2020, the sit-in protest had already ended way back on 24 March and the matter was virtually rendered infructuous. But on the request of the petitioner, the SC agreed to keep the matter for consideration precisely on the point of need to balance the right to protest with the right of mobility of other people.