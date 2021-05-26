Protecting Indian Farmers: Abandon Cash Transfers, Save MSP System

On 26 May, the farmers at the Delhi borders will complete six months of their protest against the three contentious farm bills. The farmers have decided to observe it as a ‘black day’, and have demanded that the central government resume talks with them. The last round of talks between the two parties was held on 22 January which ended in a stalemate. In their eleven rounds of talks, the farmers have remained adamant about the repeal of the three laws and a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The government had offered to stay the implementation of the three laws for one or one-and-a-half years — a demand subsequently rejected by the farmers’ groups. On MSP, the prime minister, finance ministers and the agriculture minister have said, multiple times, that the MSP procurement system will remain as it is.