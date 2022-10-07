Digital India: Can Tech Companies Catch Up On Semiconductor Chip Manufacturing?

Three bidders responded to Government’s invitation.Two of them want to manufacture mid-segment chips for mostly export as they don’t see much demand for such chips from the Indian electronic industry.

One has promised to manufacture mostly the analogue chips for largely domestic consumption. Most likely responding to this bid, the Government has questionably revised the incentive regime to offer 50% capital subsidy to any semiconductor chip fab.

However, there remains one roadblock. No bidder is offering to manufacture polysilicon or wafers in India.

There is another smaller PLI scheme for Chip Designing but the Semiconductor PLI is only coveted. There are odd schemes targeting electronic equipment manufacturing like the PLI on White Goods, but there is no expectation from these schemes to create demand for higher-end chips.