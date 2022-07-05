Denmark Shooting: Not Just US, Even ‘Civilised’ West Is Facing More Gun Violence

(The Quint brings to you 'Khairiyat', a column by award-winning author Tabish Khair, where he talks about the politics of race, the experiences of diasporas, Europe-India dynamics and the interplay of culture, history and society, among other issues of global significance.)

Denmark is not the kind of country associated with weaponised violence. Even policemen here are not heavily armed, as is the case in the United States and, increasingly, India. They look like policemen, not soldiers of an invading army.

As such, the shooting spree in a mall in Copenhagen on 3 July, which left at least three people dead and several more injured, was much more out of place here than it would have been in the US, which, in 2021, reported 693 mass shootings (of which 303 resulted in no deaths), leaving 703 people dead and 2,842 injured. As against this tally of about two mass shootings per day in the US, the last mass shooting in Denmark took place in 2015, and it was motivated by Islamist bigotry.