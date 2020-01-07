Is Delhi BJP Helping Arvind Kejriwal Win His Second Term as CM?

What will happen in the Delhi polls in February 2020?

Despite his shrinking political base (in particular, disillusionment of the urban middle class), if Arvind Kejriwal wins again (even if only marginally), it will be in large part due to the hapless state unit of Delhi BJP which, riven with internecine turf wars between ineffective political leaders, seems destined not to win on its own (unless rescued by Modi and Shah).

This pitiable state of affairs of Delhi BJP is all the more appalling as Delhi was once the nucleus of the erstwhile Jan Sangh, and subsequently BJP. To fully understand the present situation, let us, briefly step back into history.