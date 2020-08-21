Delhi Monsoons: Looking Back At A World Of Love & Longing

When there is a departure from this time-honoured way of life, when the woman finds herself alone and bereft during the months of the rains (traditionally said to last for a chuamasa, or four months), then the dark clouds, the call of the koel, the darts of rain, the smell of damp earth, the dancing peacocks, the blood-red birbahuti insects, remind her that all other women are with their husbands while she is not; she is reminded of seasons past when she had enjoyed the plentiful rains with her beloved and is tormented by the thought of his dalliances elsewhere. Different baramasas used this repertoire of images in different ways. Here’s a sampler:

Papiha de namak ghaavon ko ke pee

Ghari sahar ghari doobe mera jee

The cuckoo pours salt over my wounds and tells me to drink it

While all the while my heart sinks from minute to minute

And:

Asaarh aaya ghata chhayi gagan par

Rasawat man mera rasiya sajan par

The month of Asaar has come, the clouds cover the sky

My heart pines for my feckless beloved