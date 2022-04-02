CUET Holds Promise Against Boards Rat Race, but It Has Its Risks

There is, of course, another set of reasons why a school final examination may not be the best instrument for selecting students for higher education. This matter merits a separate essay. But, let me state this starkly and without any elaboration.

Entrance tests are essentially aptitude tests. An attribute of a construct like aptitude is that in a large population, it tends to be normally distributed. An entrance test is supposed to effectively discriminate between those who are high in aptitude and those who are not. A bell-shaped curve will facilitate this.

School final examinations on the other hand are basically achievement tests, which are supposed to be criterion-referenced. In plain language, this means the examination is essentially meant to test how much of what the students were supposed to learn has actually been learnt, or, in other words, how much of what was aimed at has been achieved.