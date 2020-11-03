Are Cow Protection Laws Serving Their Purpose Or Being Misused?

In stark contrast to the saffron agenda, India is the second largest exporter of buffalo meat, fifth largest producer and the seventh largest consumer in the world. Almost half of all beef produced is consumed domestically. There is no ban on importing canned beef.

The central government also seems keen on doubling the size of the Indian leather industry – the production, import and export of cow leather has not been objected to by the saffron brigade.

All this while India has remained under fire by PETA which has made it clear that India’s treatment of cows is among the cruellest in the world, and that laws prohibiting slaughter of healthy bovines are routinely and openly flouted even today. Framing and enforcement of guidelines regarding humane conditions of shelter and proper treatment of animals on farms, in animal shelters, dairies, slaughterhouses or during transportation has never been prioritised.