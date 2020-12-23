COVID Vaccine Can ‘Kill’ Corona — Allow It To Kill Recession Too

Flush after the first COVID-19 inoculation, I had essayed a two-track distribution plan for the life-saving vaccine. The poor/needy/vulnerable should get it free from the State, while those who were willing to pay an ‘exaggerated’ price could jump the queue under a Tatkal or ‘instant purchase’ scheme.

I had vaulted over the ethical chasm by asserting that the vaccine is neither a pure private nor an uncontested public good.