How Have COVID Norms Impacted Health Of Non-COVID Patients?

COVID-19 has hogged headlines and monopolised our screen space over the past six months. As India crosses one lakh COVID-19 related deaths, we are yet to learn more about the fallout of the virus on non-COVID diseases.

With the lockdown, two laws were applied in the current pandemic across the country, namely, The Epidemics Diseases Act, 1897 and The Indian Penal Code, 1860. These two laws, which are penal in nature, gave unbridled power to the State, and from there on flowed a slew of orders and diktats, some of which were indeed confusing and had far-reaching effects on the healthcare delivery system. In the next few months, these were to shape the health of the Indian populace.