COVID-19 & Hunger: How Worsening Malnutrition Crisis Can Be Fixed

India is reeling under the ferocious second wave of COVID-19. The World Health Organization, in its weekly report for the first week of May 2021, accounted India for over half of the coronavirus infections recorded globally, as well as a quarter of the deaths. This is amidst the accusations of large-scale ‘fudging’ of the actual numbers.

However, there is another fear that is looming. The COVID-19 pandemic is threatening global nutrition, especially in low-and middle-income countries. Safety measures such as physical distancing, transport restrictions, lockdowns which are implemented in response to COVID-19 have affected the production, distribution, and selling of healthy, fresh, and low-cost foods — thus, causing millions of families to rely on nutrient-poor options. There is a well-established concern now that the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to increase the risk of all forms of malnutrition.