Breathless in COVID Country: What Did Urdu Poets Say About Breath?

And this other also by Makhdoom that I have often recited to myself without ever realizing what it would mean to my COVID-wracked body one day:

Raat bhar dida-e-namnak mein lahrate rahe

Saans ki tarah se aap aate rahe jaate rahe

You fluttered in my tearful eyes all night long

Like the breath that came and went all night long

Or this by Arshad Karim Ulfat that encapsulates the feeling of transience:

Saans chadhtii huii utartii huii

Zindagi tuuttii bikhartii huii

Breath that rises and falls

Life that breaks and scatters

And the keenness with which every breath cuts through your chest, like a sharp-edged knife, as described here by Saeed Shariq:

Saans ki dhaar zara ghusti zara kaatti hai

Kya daranti hai ki ḳhud fasl-e-fana katti hai

The sharp edge of breath enters a bit and cuts a bit

What a saw it is that itself cuts the harvest of mortality