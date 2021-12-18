COVID-19: The Local Warriors Behind Raigarh’s 100% Vaccination Feat

At 7 am, Florencia Tirkey was about to leave for the vaccination session when she received a call to attend a delivery case urgently. Posted at the village Pelma sub-health centre (SHC) in the remote hilly forested tribal Dharamjaimarh block of district Raigarh of Chhattisgarh, she delivered the baby at around 10.30 am and completed the post-delivery care by noon.

Knowing that the people at village Dagbhouna, 9 km from Pelma, would be waiting for her, she immediately rushed to the site. However, she could not even feed her lactating baby in the rush. Going door to door, she vaccinated 103 villagers, finished all the doses available to her, and finally reached home at around 10 pm.