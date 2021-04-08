COVID Spike: Should Govts Be Doing ‘What People Want Them To’?

How much can they shut down, that will reasonably slow down the spread of COVID-19 and keep the death rate low, without wiping out the economy and forcing tens of millions into poverty and destitution?

As you can imagine, there is no scenario where this has been tried out or even tested before, and different countries have different metrics. In Western European countries, where the health system is predominantly public, social security systems are well-funded and have enjoyed a large and favourable trade balance, the burden of healthcare is primarily on the State, and hence, they have tended to be far more in favour of comprehensive national lockdowns — which results in a far more effective suppression of transmitting COVID-19 and thus reduces the number of cases.