COVID Vaccine Politics: Why Worst-Hit States May Get ‘Least’ Doses

However, the facts tell another story altogether. Sample this. The union health ministry just issued an order releasing 350 lakh Covishield doses for distribution. And guess what? Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country, with a daily case load of 60,000 and above, will get less vaccines than the BJP-ruled states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Haryana.

Unbelievable as it may be, Maharashtra is slated to receive just 17.43 lakh doses as compared to 44.98 lakh doses for UP, 33.76 lakh doses for MP, 29.06 lakh for Karnataka, and 24 lakh for tiny Haryana.