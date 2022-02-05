COVID-19 Death Statistics Show the Importance of Prepositions in a Language

The world is full of cases in the last two years where people suffering from serious ailments like advanced cancer or heart disease (or even simply what are often called “old-age ailments”) also contracted COVID-19, struggled to breathe, and passed away.

Some medical systems record their passing as caused by COVID-19, on the grounds that while they may have been weakened by their underlying disease, death was undoubtedly accelerated and precipitated by COVID-19. Other places go the other way, recording that the patient succumbed to the cancer or to a heart complication, rather than to COVID-19. The first implies dying “of” COVID-19 and the second dying “with” COVID-19.

This is not a trivial distinction. It affects local, national and global health statistics, which in turn influence the allocation of resources; lockdown policies and similar restraints that affect people’s lives and paralyse economies; public health measures to battle the disease; the willingness of people to travel to such areas; and, in countries like India, compensation to the families of people who have died from COVID-19.

Official government figures are based on such prepositions. But the fundamental question is of course a medical, not a linguistic one: What defines a COVID-19 death?