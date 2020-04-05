COVID-19 & Migrant Melee: Let’s Pause Before Blaming Government

Notwithstanding the completely avoidable melee at Anand Vihar, Delhi must be lauded for planning in anticipation of people’s needs. Four days before the lock out Delhi began from 25 March it was decided to provide free food and shelter to the needy. Today 1563 camps are in operation providing lunch and dinner to 6.3 lakh people daily. The meals are wholesome and substantial.

Delhi is not alone in this. All states have taken innovative steps to see that no poor person—migrant or not—stays without two square meals and shelter. Hardships will continue but one must not be impervious to the big picture.

COVID-19 can take millions of lives. Even tiny Singapore which held out till now has imposed a lockdown for its population which is half that of Bengaluru. Uninformed commentators who have no notion of the scale on which nationwide decisions have been and will have to continue to be taken, should desist from making vacuous suggestions.