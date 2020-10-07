Cost of Elite-Centric Development, When India Lives in Villages

Many mudiraj families were involved in fishing activities from the tanks and ditches, but this project swallowed all that water sources. They were promised by the government officials that they will be given tender of fishing once reservoir is completed, but at the final stage of the project no officials are seen or available to follow through with the pending commitments.



Similarly, pastoral communities like Yadavs have stopped cattle rearing due to the destruction of the grazing land and water sources.



In the provisions and process of compensation people told that only those were benefitted who had larger land plots already, since they could get sufficient money and used it properly as in purchasing land-plots in the cities for commercial or agricultural purposes and so on; but such types of people are handful.



A larger population are having small farmland, and unfortunately on the one hand, they lost their agricultural land, and on the other got a very small amount of compensation that was fruitless to them.



For example, Illiah had less than one ekad land and he received a small amount that was distributed between brothers so he could not get a reasonable source of amount to make it productive. Government had fixed the amount of 13 lacks/ekad, but most of the villagers have received less than 5 lacks since they had small land holdings. Although, few got 13lacks but they could not make it productive due to basically two reasons, first they were unskilled and illiterate and poor in handling the amount in such a proper manner, and second the amount is not as much as they could purchase agricultural land somewhere since the rate of land in the region starts from 30 to 40 lacks per ekad because of the entry of governmental and non-governmental “developmental” projects in the region.



People claimed that when they were evicting the land to the project were promised by the officials and politicians of offering jobs and employment apart from compensatory amount, but more than three years passed, promises still remain a dream. One villager asked with sadden voice ‘who can fight with the government! They can promise and can breach….they have the power’.



A village is not merely an economic group; this is a live organic structure of land, forests, animals, people etc. based on interdependence and cohesiveness. Considering the role of land how much is it practical and justifiable offering them merely few amounts in place of their farmland?



One villager asked “our leaders have asked us to sacrifice for the thousands of people and we are doing so.”



The condition of the villages compels us to contemplate that destruction of the communities is indispensable in the name of developmental activities? Our policies are urban and elite centric, while a larger India lives in the remote villages. Is there no way of attaining development without the agrarian structure village communities suffering losses? The tragedy of development is – to quench the thirst we make people thirsty first.