Can Pakistani State’s Status Quo Change ‘Thanks To’ Nawaz Sharif?

His sons have been declared absconders, and his brother Shahbaz is also facing corruption charges. Uncertainty lingers over whether Shahbaz will support Nawaz’s hardline stance against the establishment. The political game will only get murkier if Nawaz decides to come back to face trail.

On the other hand, the strength of PPP remains confined to Sindh, where it is running the provincial government. Since the party has considerable stakes in the continuation of its government, it cannot be expected to take a radical stand. Moreover, many of its leaders are also mired in corruption cases. And the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman remains as unpredictable as ever. With sufficient street power, the Maulana may be contemplating a repeat of his mammoth march on Islamabad.