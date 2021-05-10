Nepali Labourers in Our Hills Must Be Made Eligible For Vaccine

In the present scenario in India – with the second COVID-19 wave having a devastating impact on human lives and the health infrastructure – containing the spread of the virus to break the chain of transmission should be one of the main plans of action.

Along with imposing a lockdown, some studies also point towards the efficacy of vaccination to stop the spread. Also, since media attention and analysis are mainly centered around cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, — utter confusion regarding COVID resources persists in smaller towns and villages.