Fighting Corona: Why India Must Prioritise Treatment of the Poor

“Place age limit for access to intensive care, [that is] based on greatest possibilities of survival.” – early last month, the Italian Society of Anesthesia was forced to publish this guideline to the country’s hospitals. On top of the rising infections, the doctors realised that patients required up to 15-20 days of intensive care as the disease progressed (Rosenbaum, 2020).

In the face of medical resource scarcity, the guidelines established that not everyone could be saved from coronavirus.