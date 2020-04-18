Will Puri’s Famed Rath Yatra be Cancelled Over COVID-19 Scare?

The Rath Yatra is one of the rare such religious festivals which knows no barrier or boundaries, geographically or emotionally, attracting people from all over the world in their millions. It is not merely about the festivities, of course, but a question of faith.

For the people in power and on the ground, the question is about chalking a path between the imperatives of that faith and its devotees on the one hand, and the dictates of social distancing that may still be in force then, whichwe cannot possibly ignore if we want to fight COVID-19.