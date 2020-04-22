Why PM Modi’s Popularity Is Intact Despite Corona Crisis & Chaos

The period of extended lockdown has been one of virtual interaction with loved ones after years. The biggest bonus for me has been reconnecting with my school mates – many of them women – spread all across the country, after over 30 years. We barely spoke to each other then, but we don’t shy away from cracking jokes or making fun of each other now. For me, it is almost like a revolution as girls and boys used to live completely different lives during our school days.

Even in such informal groups with newfound bonhomie after years of separation, whenever I post something critical of how the government has tackled the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing crisis, the common response is invariably “But PM Modi remains our best bet to take us out of the current crisis.”