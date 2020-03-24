Dear PM Modi, Your 8 PM Address Must Include An Economic Package

Last Friday, when the PM announced that he will address the nation at 8 PM sharp, my neighbour gave a conspiratorial look and said, “8 baje hai to kuchh bada hi hoga.” After that, we ran to the local corner-shop to stock up on daily necessities. The entire neighbourhood had turned up, their faces covered in masks. Everyone agreed that something big was about to happen.

I, too, expected kuchh bada from the PM’s speech. When it didn’t come, I thought that Mr. Modi had taken a decision to not announce his plans, so that people didn’t panic. Because, it was clear to everyone, that the coronavirus winter was coming.

It has taken just a couple of days for almost the entire country to be under a lockdown. If Modi Sarkar has a plan for us, it has done a great job of keeping it a secret. Everyone knew what was required. I myself, have written about it on this website.