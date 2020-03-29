Thoughtless, Knee-Jerk Move: Millions of Us Can’t Afford Lockdown

Those who guide the destiny of our nation must open their eyes to the uneven landscape of the India we live in. One layer of Indians spread across our cities and the land-owning privileged few in rural India, live in the comfort of their homes.

They are the ones who have, without exception, welcomed the lockdown. They have also joined the clarion call to observe social distancing. Those in the higher echelons of the bureaucracy, the decision-makers, who have the ears of our politicians, fall in the same category.