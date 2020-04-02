Who Pays the Price for Quality Journalism in Troubled Times?

The immense majority of our media in the world are not publicly owned, but privately owned. We are companies that despite our plummeting resources continue to be aware of our social function and how to effectively serve citizens.

We have gone through critical situations. The terrible global economic crisis, which began in 2008, dealt the free and democratic press around the world a major blow and an unprecedented challenge. Many did not survive. Others undertook a difficult professional and structural transformation to adapt to continued shifts in consumer behaviour and values and the exponential inclusion of digital in our daily lives.

After years of effort, we were beginning to see signs of recovery.

All of a sudden, we found ourselves in an unprecedented deadlock at the speed of light. It draws us, once again, into a perverse paradox: journalism becomes more necessary than ever, but our means of subsistence evaporate in days, and with them our likelihood to survive.

Advertising has all but disappeared. Buying newspapers is becoming more and more complicated. The global economic downturn, which is unprecedented in our lifetime, has affected us in a brutal way.