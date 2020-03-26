Amidst Coronavirus Lockdown, India Becomes Socialist for 3 Months

If you add the two, it means a family of four will get a total of 48 kg of rice and wheat per month. If the family only buys rice - which is more expensive than wheat – it will pay a total of just Rs 84 a month. This will work out to a daily availability of 400 gms of rice per person. That’s about 1500-1600 calories per day for just 40 paise a day.

Each family will also get one kilo of dal for free, every month, for the next three months. This is not much, since you need at least 80 grams of dal per meal for a family of four, even if it is turned into a thin soup. A kilo will yield 12 meals, or one serving of dal every five meals. Each meal will yield about 5 grams of protein, which is less than 10% of what an adult needs per day.

So, the poor will need to buy proteins from the market to meet some of their nutritional needs. Where will this money come from, if they don’t get paid during the 21-day lockdown? PM-KISAN, is being frontloaded. The first instalment for the year, has already been paid late last month, which means the next instalment would have come towards the end of June. Now, 8.69 crore farming families will get their second instalment of Rs 2,000 in the first week of April itself.