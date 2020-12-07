UK To Get COVID Vaccine: Will We Get Our Old Lives Back? Not Yet

“Scientists have done it,” said a jubilant Prime Minister Boris Johnson, after the UK became the first country to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. The first consignment arrived on Thursday, 3 December, in industrially frozen shipments on the back of unmarked lorries which rolled off Eurotunnel freight carriages in convoy. A confident government said it will have 800,000 vaccine doses by this week, with immunisations starting on Tuesday, 8 December.

UK has ordered 40 million doses of the vaccine and this two-dose vaccine is expected to vaccinate 20 million people.