Corona Impact on Economy: Do We Need a Miracle to Stay Unscathed?

If recent measures are to be believed, the government seems to be more concerned about the health of the treasury rather than the people.

After massive fall in the prices of crude, the least the government could do was to pass on the benefits to the people. A few more rupees in the hands of the people would have been much helpful in the hour of crisis than maintaining the fiscal health of the country.

What is more, on the request of the Centre, the Supreme Court stayed the orders of “the Kerala and Allahabad high courts, which restrained banks and tax authorities from launching recovery proceedings owing to the novel coronavirus outbreak. The stay was granted after the Centre moved the SC challenging the lower courts' orders. In its petition, the government argued that the order will incentivise people to defer their bank and tax dues and could hit the government’s kitty to the extent of Rs 2 lakh crore every month.”