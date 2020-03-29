Pandemic of Lies: China Stands Exposed But Where is US Leadership?

Trump yo-yos between promising help to hotspot states such as New York and showing desperation to “open” the country for business. It’s hard to find coherence in the word salad dished out on a daily basis where scientists hold their noses while Trump advocates panaceas.

His deviousness is deployed in unseemly pursuits – to lure foreign doctors to rural America by relaxing visa norms on the one hand and asking South Korea for medical equipment on the other. At the beginning of the pandemic, Trump even tried to buy a German company to produce a vaccine exclusively for the US market.

One day Trump says the private sector will lead the effort, the next day he haggles over the price General Motors wants to manufacture ventilators. After crucial delays in using the Defence Production Act to compel private companies to respond, he finally did so on Friday.