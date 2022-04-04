Conspiracies, Jinns & Imran: Pak Situation Is Desperate but Far From Serious

Consider this: Washington, in the middle of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, is plotting to oust Imran Khan and change the government in one of the key countries in the world, Pakistan. The coup, in which billions have been spent to 'buy' 174 members of Parliament, has been a befitting reply to Imran Khan's visit to Moscow the same day Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine.

The strong declaration made by the ‘statesman’, “What a time to come here, what excitement”, worried the White House, as also the number of treaties and agreements Imran brought home when he went back to Islamabad – zero. Biden and the American government have not been sleeping for several nights thinking about how they could counter such a threat. In the end, they resorted to the use of a lethal weapon – the routine report of a diplomat expressing his opinions on the current situation.