Congress@135: How a Weak Opposition on a Strong Wicket Can ‘Win’

Here's the catch. The leadership vacuum is so evident in Congress that it is seeing a round of public introspection rare in the party, where a projection of power and a certain smugness of winning on the rebound has been a hallmark for decades. Senior party leader Jairam Ramesh minced no words when he said in a recent interview that the party was facing an ‘existential crisis’.

“It is a very serious moment; certainly not a moment of celebration. We are facing a crisis, the likes of which we have never faced in 135 years,” Jairam Ramesh said. “We are faced with two people who seem to have killer instincts, they are hyper-aggressive and I think they are dangerous to India in the long run... but to confront them, you have to understand them; we cannot fall back to old slogans and methodology.”