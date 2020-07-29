Pilot & Scindia Were ‘Impatient’, But Cong Top Brass Must Step Up

Madhavrao Scindia and Rajesh Pilot rode out the rough times. They battled and overcame factionalism and petty rivalries within the party. Ultimately, they carved a niche for themselves, both within and outside the party, but fate cruelly intervened and cut short their lives and their remarkable political journeys.

Within the Congress, Madhavrao Scindia fought his factional battles with the likes of Arjun Singh, the Shukla brothers, and Digvijay Singh; outside it, he vehemently opposed the BJP, till his tragic death in an air crash on a rainswept afternoon in September 2001.

Rajesh Pilot was no different. He contested against Sitaram Kesri for the post of party president, lost, and was eventually dropped from the Congress Working Committee. But he stayed on course and, as Minister of State for Home, was at the forefront in thwarting the BJP’s attempt to hold a rally in the capital in the aftermath of the demolition of the Babri Masjid. He continued to do so till his tragic death in a car accident in 2000.