‘Fear Isn’t So Much About CAA As It Is About NRC’: Jairam Ramesh

Jairam Ramesh: You see, you can’t divorce the Citizenship Amendment Act from the National Register of Citizens. It’s true, purely and legalistically, that the Citizenship Amendment Act, as it stands today, applies only to migrants... particularly the migrants from these three countries — Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. However, the CAA opens the doors to the NRC, and the NRC affects everybody. It affects me, it affects you, it affects everybody, because what it does is you have to provide papers and documentation to show that you are an authentic Indian citizen, and by the CAA, anybody who is a Hindu automatically becomes a citizen of this country. So, I think there is the fear... not so much on the Citizenship Amendment Act applying to the existing citizens, but it’s the National Register of Citizens, the NRC exercise that is carried out, and in Assam, for example, 19 lakh people were simply not there on the NRC, so they are now classified as ‘foreigners’.