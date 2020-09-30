MP Polls: Why Congress May Not Win ‘Shivraj Vs Kamal Nath’ Battle

The much awaited Madhya Pradesh by-polls have been announced. Elections to 28 seats in the state will take place on 3 November, with counting on 10 November with Bihar.

25 sitting MLAs of the Congress resigned and joined the BJP, while on the other 3 seats polls have been necessitated due to the death of the MLAs. 22 of these MLAs belong to the Scindia camp who switched sides leading to the installation of the BJP government led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan.