Communism & Ummah: What Draws the Taliban To China & Russia?

Ahl-al-kitab or ‘People of the Book’ is a Quranic term to connote people of other Abrahamic faiths like Christianity and Judaism. A reciprocal religio-cultural element of respect and community bond is implied amongst the adherents of these monotheistic faiths. Jerusalem is a geographical metaphor of this inseparable reality, which is otherwise wounded by the Israeli-Ummah (Muslim World) dissonance, with Palestine.

A historical tradition of acceptance, legitimacy and even tolerance is scripturally mandated amongst the ‘People of the Book’, which is not similarly extended on faiths, outside this framework. Many Islamic interpretations distinguish their quantum of disagreement with the Ahl-al-kitab versus the polytheists (like Hindus, Buddhists etc.), with the latter getting addressed more severely, as mushrikin (idol worshippers). However, one conspicuous tolerance (or at least ambiguity) afforded by the modern Pan-Islamic movement is on the openly declared ‘non-believers’, i.e., Communists, especially of the Chinese variant.

While perhaps the cultural engagement or even ‘clash of faiths’ was less pronounced and intense in the lands of the Middle Kingdom — but the politics of ‘second class’ status surrounding the Chinese Muslims (more so with Uyghurs, and lesser so with the Hui populace) notwithstanding — Ummah’s eyes tend to roll more gently on Communist China, as opposed to the predominantly ‘People of the Book’ in the proverbial ‘West’.