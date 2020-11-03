Citizen Welfare in India Needs Rules-Based Internet Governance

The internet is the most democratic of all mass media. Today, there are more than 570 million active internet users in India, making it the second largest online market in the world. A 2019 report by the data consulting firm Kantar projects that this number may rise to 900 million by 2025.

While there has historically been a significant rural-urban divide in internet access, this is changing. The Kantar report notes that even before COVID-19, internet penetration had increased by 45 percent in rural India as opposed to 11 percent in urban India.

An IAMAI-Nielsen report titled India Internet 2019 also observes that rural India surpassed urban India in terms of active user count for the first time in 2019. Affordable mobile technology and cheap data is likely to accelerate internet penetration in the country even further.