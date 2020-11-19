Why Pakistan Won’t Gain From CPEC But Must Dance To China’s Tune

A model town, in which a couple of plots will be allotted to the government, part of four memorandums of understanding signed in 2017 between the KPK government and the Frontier Works Organization.

A project worth 10.86 billion dollars likely to transform the landscape and the life of the province. Beside another Model Town in Peshawar, the project includes also 3 hydroelectric power plants in Chitral, an oil refinery in Karak, and a cement factory in Haripur. Thousands of people had their villages razed to the ground because of Taliban and Army raids, and are still waiting to have their houses re-built, but never mind, critics say.