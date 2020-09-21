Afghan Taliban On China’s ‘Side’: Should India Be Worried?

Behind the facade of the US as a superpower is also a dark underbelly – one that is not so visible in the mainstream media or primetime debates: a startling fact that, around 5,00,000 US military men – who have at some point in time served in Iraq or Afghanistan – have been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

This has emerged after the US remained locked in battle with its 40 allies, against the Afghan Taliban, over the last twenty years, and in its wake lost more than 3000 of its soldiers, wounded 20,660, and incurred damages worth USD 975 billion.