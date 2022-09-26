Checks and Balances: Will The President Of India Abide By The Duty Of Reforms?

Aside from the incumbent Bharat ke Rashtrapati (President of India) tenanting their respective terms, these forecourts have hosted visiting Kings, Queens, Presidents, Dictators to Despots of all hues and persuasions, each representing a courtesy call onto the one who is Constitutionally mandated under Article 60 to ‘…preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and the law…’

Many of whom have upheld that solemn affirmation with utmost dignity, sincerity and apolitical courage that can only be personal to the conscience of the individual concerned, whereas many, could have done a lot more.

The challenge on the various incumbents was to disallow the slide from a constitutional democracy to a diminishment thereof (as it happened, infamously in 1975), and even to a populist one could also have a majoritarian acceptance – the political passions and compulsions of the 'executive-of-the-day' must always remain subordinate to the canons of Constitutional propriety and spirit, as envisaged originally.

This natural conflict or challenge is, at the heart of the litmus test of apolitical conduct, sagacity and ability to remain unbeholden to forces that may have helped the incumbent to become the ‘First Citizen’, in the first place.