CBSE, Others Scrap XII Exams: What Educators Must Focus On Now

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cancelled their 12th board exams after the intervention of PM Narendra Modi. He chaired a high-level meeting with several ministers where it was decided — after much consultation and going through the suggestions of various stake holders — that the Class XII Board Exams would not be held this year.

It was also decided that the CBSE would take steps to compile the results of class XII students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner. Soon after, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and several state governments also cancelled the same in their respective states.