Canada Federal Polls: Far Right Rising; We Should Keep an Eye on Populism

While the Canadian electorate is mostly made up of Liberal, Conservative, Green and New Democrat party supporters, it also includes people who are seeking a new direction for Canadian politics — one that promises to be “for the people.” And some of these people are part of far right groups who are calling for a new populist movement.

Research shows that globally, the far right calls for an authoritarian populist government. This is a drastic step away from traditional conservative governments on the right of the political spectrum.

Right-wing populist governments often see themselves as an alternative to the political elitism they envision resides on both the right and the left.