India's Drone Policy: Can Low-Cost Counter Systems Take Defence To New Heights?

The innovative use of commercial drones in the ongoing conflict by Ukrainians, both for surveillance and kinetic applications, has serious implications. It has been demonstrated that the 'do-it-yourself' effort required to arm off-the-shelf drones with small explosives attached like a hand grenade or to transform them into rudimentary kamikazes does not demand a high level of knowledge or skill.

Although, the highly sophisticated air defence systems costing a few hundred million dollars employed by the Russians are not specifically designed for slow-moving small drones, the blanket air defence cover it provides could stop these commercial drones. The Russians could contain the damage, primarily because of battlefield conditions and they had capable systems deployed.