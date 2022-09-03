Can Indian Court Rooms be Free of Rulings Based on Personal Biases?

“They would expand the word 'WIFE' as 'Worry Invited For Ever' substituting the old concept of 'Wise Investment For Ever'. The consumer culture of 'use and throw' seems to have influenced our matrimonial relationships also. Live-in-relationships are on the rise, just to say goodbye when they fall apart,” the judges said.

One admires the honourable justices’ command over interesting acronyms—‘WIFE’ as ‘Worry Invited For Ever’ must have delighted many a henpecked husband in the courtroom. And no doubt there were sound legal reasons for rejecting the appellant’s plea for divorce from his wife with whom he has three daughters.

But should the ruling have been muddled with this blast of disapproval for the very idea of separation and divorce and, yes, for that mother of all moral corruption in society—the live-in relationship? And should a break-up, which is often sought after terrible pain and trauma on the part of one or both parties, have been trivialised as the manifestation of a “use-and-throw” consumerist culture?

Divorce is not illegal, and neither are live-in relationships. You may disapprove of the growing number of such cases in Indian society. And you have every right to air your beliefs in your living room and lament the fact that more and more men and women these days would rather end unsatisfactory marriages than persist in them, as our parents or grandparents may have done.