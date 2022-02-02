Budget 2022: Ten Ways Focusing on Investments Can Create Better Jobs

Two annual economic documents, namely, the Economic Survey and the Budget, are out, and they have looked into the future on assumptions that disruptions due to the pandemic will not be debilitating, monsoons will be normal, oil prices will not fluctuate too much, global liquidity will not be disorderly and global supply chains will ease out. The optimism is pragmatic and even praiseworthy, but that’s way too many factors outside the control of the government. Hence, focusing on economic resilience is paramount.

One way to calibrate that focus is to monitor the quality of investments that government policies can unleash. This is because 'investment', by definition, is about the future, while 'consumption' is in the immediate. This typically presents a tough task for policymakers because in a structurally dysfunctional economy, which has led to greater 'inequality', the temptation is to seek even quicker returns.