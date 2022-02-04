Budget 2022: Has the BJP Govt Completely Given Up on Policy Reforms?

Union Budget 2022 did not propose any significant economic, financial and tax reforms measures. This was quite telling, especially keeping in mind the NDA government’s budgets of the last few years, which were full of policy initiatives.

Budget 2022 did not talk about real progress and issues in implementing any of the major policy initiatives announced in Budget 2021 – privatisation of banks and insurance companies, monetisation of assets, reforms of agriculture and food economy, labour reforms, opening up foreign investment, and so on. My fears expressed in an earlier piece about reforms petering out seem to be coming true.

Policy reforms are critical for generating high growth of the economy, eliminating multi-dimensional poverty and ensuring a good standard of life for people.