Budget 2020: Sitharaman’s Missed Opportunity to Boost Demand

Nirmala Sitharaman had her task cut out. She had to use Budget 2020 to stimulate demand, both for consumption and investment. The Finance Minister was also in a comfortable position because there was a broad consensus, even among conservative economists, that it is okay to miss the fiscal deficit targets for a couple of years. What we got, however, was an entirely lacklustre, vision-less document.

Government spending will increase by about Rs 3.44 lakh crore, in 2020-21, compared to what is being spent in this fiscal. Government revenue is expected to go up by Rs 1.71 lakh crore compared to this fiscal. So, there’s an additional Rs 1.73 lakh crore to be brought from other sources. Where will it come from?