Budget 2020: Dear Modi Govt, Is This Really ‘Economic Survey’?

The CAG, independent experts, and former Finance Secretary have all pointed how the fiscal deficit is substantially higher than the headline number. The Survey prescribes not paying undue attention to the fiscal deficit breaching the limits under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2003. This Survey certainly prepares the defence and ground for higher fiscal slippage in the budget

The starkest admission of failure is shifting the ‘Make in India’ goalpost. After spending huge sums and achieving zero results, the new slogan offered by the CEA is ‘Assemble in India’. We desperately need impactful reforms, not just reformed slogans and downgraded aspirations. Given that the Commerce ministry is reportedly planning to increase a range of tariffs, we may not even get closer to this lowered ambition.

This Survey is unique in that it completely glosses over the reality. For all the emphasis on wealth creation, the CEA’s inattention to distribution and inequality is totally objectionable. India has consistently been falling in the Global Hunger Index. The leaked (and trashed by the government because of its alarmingly negative insights) NSS Consumption Survey pointed how—for the first time in four decades—food consumption had reduced, meaning poverty and malnutrition had increased, reversing decades of effort. Food inflation is at a 5-year high. Yet, somehow, the Survey wants us to believe that thalis have become affordable. If this is the economic analysis the government relies upon, the aam aadmi’s thali will soon be khali.